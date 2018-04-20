The 1 thing you need to fill a nail hole in 1 minute

Sure, you could plaster, sand and repaint or head over to the home improvement store for a wax filler stick, but in a pinch — and in more than 96 colors — you can nail this project with regular old crayons.

If you're able to match your paint color by 1-2 shades, it's nearly undetectable to the naked eye. And the whole process takes less than a minute. (Sadly, we can't say the same for erasing colorful crayon doodles from the kitchen door.)

Don't dig yourself a hole driving all around town for plaster, sandpaper and paint! Anna De Souza

What you'll need:

A crayon that matches paint color

Optional: A lighter and/or blow dryer

What you'll do:

1. Choose the crayon that most closely matches your paint color.

2. Build the wax into the hole starting along the edges and working your way toward the middle of the nail hole.

The wax in crayons are very similar to wax filler sticks from the hardware store. Anna De Souza

2. If you have a larger, more ambitious hole from removing a bracket or anchor, warm the tip of the crayon with a lighter to soften the wax before filling the space.

3. Finally, use the warmth of your fingers to smooth out the surface. You can also blast warm air from a blow dryer 5-6 inches away, being careful not to melt the wax.

That's it! See, it's child's play.

If you're ready to hang your artwork again in a different place, try this easy trick for perfect placement.