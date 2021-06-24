How do you fold a towel? Latest debate has the nation at odds

Call it an age-fold question: what is the right way to fold a towel?

Chelsea Handler started a dialogue earlier this week when she asked people how to properly fold a towel.

“Let’s ruin some friendships. 1, 2, or 3? Go,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside pictures of three towels, each folded in a different way.

The first option features a towel folded into what looks like a square, while the second choice has the towel folded into thirds. The final option is a towel rolled up.

The debate has sparked some serious conversation about this truly vital matter, with all sorts of celebrities voicing their preferences.

“I grew up a 2, but have grown to appreciate a 3,” Jennifer Garner commented.