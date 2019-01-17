Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Helen Ray

TODAY anchor Craig Melvin was visiting a hotel in California when something caught his eye: a large, vertical garden filled with green moss. He was convinced it was exactly the thing his own home needed.

"I called up my wife who laughed at the idea. But I didn't let go of it," Craig said.

As a piece of art, a plant wall (sometimes called a moss wall or indoor garden) brings beauty and nature into your home in a way that's sure to grab attention. Not only does it look stunning, but the finished product requires no watering, making it the ideal way to bring greenery into your home for those of us without a green thumb.

Craig Melvin's moss wall inside his home. TODAY

Determined to hone his new passion for horticulture, Craig visited Deborah Herbertson of the Terrain Store in Westport, Connecticut, to have a plant wall made for his basement.

But the original artwork really became famous once it appeared in the background of a People magazine spread of Craig's home, catching the attention of fellow TODAY anchors Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer.

Now, Craig is enlisting help from Hebertson once again to make sure Sheinelle, Dylan, and Al get their own plant wall designs.

Additional moss walls inside Craig Melvin's home. Yes, he has more than one!

You, too, can get your hands on your very own plant wall and make it yourself!

Herbertson provided TODAY with tips and tricks on how to make your own who says, "although it does take some time and expertise to make, the finished product requires no watering or care and can be enjoyed for years."

How to create a preserved moss wall garden:

Materials:

Shadow box

Spray foam insulation, 1 can

Hot glue gun

Gloves

A variety of dried and preserved moss, like mood moss, reindeer moss, forest pool moss or sheet moss

Optional add-ons can be driftwood, moss-covered branches, dried plants or flowers, seed pods and/or dried mushrooms

Directions: