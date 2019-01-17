Get the latest from TODAY
TODAY anchor Craig Melvin was visiting a hotel in California when something caught his eye: a large, vertical garden filled with green moss. He was convinced it was exactly the thing his own home needed.
"I called up my wife who laughed at the idea. But I didn't let go of it," Craig said.
As a piece of art, a plant wall (sometimes called a moss wall or indoor garden) brings beauty and nature into your home in a way that's sure to grab attention. Not only does it look stunning, but the finished product requires no watering, making it the ideal way to bring greenery into your home for those of us without a green thumb.
Determined to hone his new passion for horticulture, Craig visited Deborah Herbertson of the Terrain Store in Westport, Connecticut, to have a plant wall made for his basement.
But the original artwork really became famous once it appeared in the background of a People magazine spread of Craig's home, catching the attention of fellow TODAY anchors Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer.
Now, Craig is enlisting help from Hebertson once again to make sure Sheinelle, Dylan, and Al get their own plant wall designs.
You, too, can get your hands on your very own plant wall and make it yourself!
Herbertson provided TODAY with tips and tricks on how to make your own who says, "although it does take some time and expertise to make, the finished product requires no watering or care and can be enjoyed for years."
How to create a preserved moss wall garden:
Materials:
- Shadow box
- Spray foam insulation, 1 can
- Hot glue gun
- Gloves
- A variety of dried and preserved moss, like mood moss, reindeer moss, forest pool moss or sheet moss
- Optional add-ons can be driftwood, moss-covered branches, dried plants or flowers, seed pods and/or dried mushrooms
Directions:
- Determine where your wall garden will hang and pick out a shadow box that will fit the area. A 18-by-24-inch box is a good size. It should be 3 to 5 inches deep.
- If you're using a branch, start by attaching it to the inside of your box using a handheld drill and a small screw to secure it.
- Then add the moss to create a unique design. If you don't know where to begin, start in a corner and build from there.
- Bond the moss to the back of the shadow box with the spray foam insulation; this acts like the glue that keeps the entire piece together. Follow the instructions on the spray foam can to carefully spray foam on the back of moss and attach it wherever you please.
- Don't be afraid to place the moss pieces very close together — using different shades, sizes and varieties — to create a unique forest floor.
- Once you've covered the entire surface, you can use the glue gun to attach additional decorative pieces, like dried flowers, mushrooms or seed pods.
- Allow drying overnight before hanging.