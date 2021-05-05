How to organize and de-clutter your nightstand

It’s the last thing you see before you go to sleep and the first thing you spot when you wake up: your nightstand.

But does it leave you stressed out with its clutter? Interior designer Francesco Bilotto is here to fix that. As part of TODAY’s “Home Styled” series, Bilotto is dishing out his expert tips on how to take your nightstand from drab to fab.

What's on your nightstand?

If your bedroom nightstand is a magnet for jewelry, watches, devices, books, medication and multiple glasses of water, it's time to clear all that clutter away. If you consider some (or all) of those things to be nightstand essentials, Bilotto suggests getting a decorative box and storing those items inside it.

Alternatively, if you have a nightstand with drawers, assess the clutter on top of the nightstand and decide what to store in the nightstand drawers or in a nightstand drawer organizer. You may also consider getting a bedside table organizer to place stuff in.

Bilotto also insists on making your nightstand a no-phone zone in an effort to help promote better sleep. Instead, he says, get an old-school alarm clock to help you wake up in the morning.

A little decoration won't hurt either, but don't overdo it. Remember the idea is to keep your nightstand clutter-free. A simple vase of fresh flowers (not too fragrant) and a framed photo should do the trick.

This article was originally published on Feb. 26, 2016.