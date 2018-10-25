Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Keeping silver clean can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. Whether you're dealing with basic silverware (aka flatware) or fine silverware (made of actual silver), cutlery regularly takes a beating and it's hard to keep it looking fresh as time goes on.

If you're sick of water spots and rust and aren't sure how to best clean your silverware, you're not alone. But you don't have to resign yourself to tarnished fine silver and spotty flatware. TODAY Home consulted the pros to get some expert silverware cleaning tips to make your life easier. Happy cleaning!

What material is my silverware made of?

First things first, it's helpful to know that silverware can be made from multiple materials, most of which aren't actually silver. And different materials require different cleaning methods.

For instance, your normal, everyday flatware is most likely made from stainless steel and isn't as delicate as fine silverware.

"There are three types of stainless steel flatware: 18/10, 18/8 and 18/0. The numbers refer to the percentages of chromium and nickel in the stainless steel alloy. The '18' refers to the chromium content, which gives flatware its rust-resistance properties, and the '8' or '10' refers to the nickel content, which gives it its silver-like shine and some rust-resistance," said Brianna Clark, a Sur La Table tabletop buyer.

Fine silverware, on the other hand, is typically made from sterling silver, which is almost all pure silver with a bit of copper mixed in. "Copper gives the cutlery strength, as pure silver is a soft material. To be called sterling silver, the cutlery must have at least 92.5 percent pure silver," said Jake Kalick, co-founder of direct-to-consumer cookware company Made In.

Even though they're made of different materials, everyday flatware and fine silverware have at least one thing in common: You shouldn't clean them with harsh brushes (they can scratch the utensils). Instead, opt for soft-cleaning cloths!