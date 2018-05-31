Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When it comes to cleaning your moldings, chances are the task falls into the “out of sight, out of mind” category, and you aren’t doing it enough. Because if you can’t see the dirt, it isn’t really bothering anyone, right?

Plus, as pretty as ceiling moldings happen to be, they have traditionally been nearly impossible to clean unless you’re willing to wear stilts. In the same vein, baseboards — which often fall victim to brutal kicks and nicks — are typically forgotten because no matter how well you clean them, they never seem to actually stay clean for more than a few minutes.

Thanks to the experts, though, there are ways to make both of these processes slightly easier — no stilts required.

How to clean moldings

"For nooks and crannies way up high, use a microfiber duster on an extendable wand — get one that extends at least 4 to 5 feet,” suggests cleaning expert Maeve Richmond of Maeve’s Method. "Then once a month or so, just run the tip of the extended duster between your ceiling and walls, and you’ll catch lots of dust and the occasional cobweb, too.” If you can’t track down an extendable duster, she suggests taping a cleaning cloth to the end of a broomstick or yardstick for similar results.

If you need more than just a quick dusting, Becky Rapinchuk from The Clean Mama notes that you can use baby wipes or a microfiber cleaning cloth drenched in the following solutions:

For wood moldings:

1/4 cup white vinegar

2 tablespoons almond or fractionated coconut oil

10 drops lemon or orange essential oils (feel free to combine both oils)

For painted moldings:

8 cups warm water

2 tablespoons liquid Castile soap

3 drops lemon essential oil

The same method, more or less, can be used on your baseboards, which are far less of a pain to keep tidy. Thumbtack House Cleaner Michael Dimopoulos advises starting the process by using a vacuum cleaner and suctioning along the length of the baseboard, paying special attention to the crevice where the trim meets the floor. If your vacuum cleaner won’t cut it, you can also use a duster.