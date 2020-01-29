How 1 homeowner used subway tile in her bathroom for only $3

Looking to channel Joanna Gaines' style in your bathroom makeover, but without the HGTV budget? Then, we highly suggest trying this idea from DIY blogger Katherine Tlapa of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Before: "Everything from the walls to the trim and vanity was painted the same peach tone in a gloss sheen, which made the room feel very outdated," Tlapa said. Katherine Tlapa/ My Eclectic Grace

Tlapa, who runs the blog My Eclectic Grace, turned her fiance’s dull and outdated bathroom into the most impressive industrial farmhouse-inspired space — for just $191!

Her secret weapon? A $3 Sharpie.

After: You will not believe what those subway tiles are made from! Katherine Tlapa/ My Eclectic Grace

The subway tiles behind the sink and toilet were actually created with fresh white paint, a 12-inch ruler, a level and an oil pen Sharpie.

“In person, you cannot tell this isn’t real unless you get right up to see that it is flat,” she told TODAY Home. “Only a few of the lines are not perfect in overlap, but it really does give it character with its imperfections.”

The entire wall took her about three hours to draw, she added.

For extra oomph, she gave the counter a refresh with marble contact paper and replaced the spice-rack shelving with reclaimed wood that really pops against the white wall.

The counter was refreshed with marble contact paper. Katherine Tlapa/ My Eclectic Grace

Another smart DIY project that helped her stay under budget was giving the old shower curtain rod a fresh coat of black paint to tie it into the industrial design scheme.

“I think subway tile, even though it's fake, mixed with wood and raw metal is a very classic and complementary look,” she said.

And while the bathroom turned out beautiful, one of her favorite parts was doing it on a shoestring budget. “(It) truly goes to show that you don’t need a million bucks to have a beautiful home,” she wrote on her blog.

See more of Tlapa’s DIY projects at My Eclectic Grace.