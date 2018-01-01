14 housecleaning tips the pros want you to know

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Women spend an average of 52 minutes a day doing housework, according to a 2017 Bureau of Labor Statistics study.

If we’re going to use nearly an hour a day to clean, shouldn't we do it correctly? Read on as some top cleaning professionals let TODAY Home in on the trade secrets they use themselves.

1. Toss the mop

Mopping seems like a great tactic, but it actually spreads dirt around and doesn’t remove it all. Debra Johnson, a Merry Maids cleaning expert, recommends using a steamer to clean the floor instead.

“The temperature sanitizes the floor better than traditional mopping and there’s no residue from cleaning products," she said.

Light 'N' Easy steam mop, $115, Amazon

Another mop-free option is a spray-and-vac machine that removes more soil than mopping and works on carpets as well as hard surfaces.

Rug Doctor flexclean machine, $250, Amazon

2. Clean the toilet while you sleep

Pour a cup of white vinegar into the bowl. (It’s perfect for cleaning hard water deposits, said Johnson.) Then, drop a few denture tablets in. Allow it to sit overnight and wipe clean in the morning.

Polident overnight whitening antibacterial denture cleanser, $4, Amazon

3. Scrub this neglected place

Take time to clean one of the most overlooked spaces in the entire home: the area behind the toilet. Merry Maids professionals pick up dust and dirt using the small attachment of a vacuum (a dry cloth works, too), then scrub the area clean with a microfiber cloth and a multipurpose cleaning solution.

4. Use an oven liner

Johnson said she cuts oven-cleaning time in half by using a disposable oven liner to catch spill overs.