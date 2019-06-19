Get the latest from TODAY

By Julie Pennell

When we think about the 1998 movie “Stepmom,” the first thing that pops into our mind is how many tissues we needed while watching it (sob!). The second? That gorgeous Victorian home where Susan Sarandon’s character, Jackie, lived.

And now, that stunning house is for sale.

The house featured in the movie "Stepmom" is on the market for $3.75 million.Christie's International Real Estate

Located in the quaint village of Nyack, New York, the home was used for exterior shots in the movie, which also starred Julia Roberts. While the interior scenes were filmed on a set, they were said to be inspired by the real home’s design.

The house, named “Glenholme,” sits on 1.5 acres of green land with a cascading waterfall brook and views of the Hudson River.

The landscape feels like a fairy tale.Christie's International Real Estate

Fans of the movie will recognize the three-sided, wraparound veranda.

The home's exterior was used for various scenes in the movie.Christie's International Real Estate

Inside, you’ll find warm wood floors, elegant architectural accents and big windows drenching the space with tons of natural sunlight.

The living room features four sets of French doors, a fireplace (the first of many in the home) and a coffered ceiling.

The living room feels bright yet cozy.Christie's International Real Estate

In the recently renovated, farmhouse kitchen, there’s a large island, glass-enclosed cabinets and new appliances.

The gourmet kitchen also has room for a breakfast table.Christie's International Real Estate

There’s also a secret passageway that leads to the dining room which has a pretty impressive view of the river from the bow-shaped window.

The dining room has its own fireplace.Christie's International Real Estate

Up the grand staircase, you’ll find a master suite that comes with an insane bathroom and closet area. Oh, and the views are even more amazing from the second floor.

The master bedroom looks out onto the river.Christie's International Real Estate
Check out the view from the master bath's soaking tub.Christie's International Real Estate

The home has five additional bedrooms.

As if the “Stepmom” claim to fame isn’t enough, the house also made a cameo in the Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler film “Bounty Hunter.” Zillow pointed out that it played the part of the bed-and-breakfast called “Cupid’s Cabin.”

This movie-friendly home is on the market for $3.75 million. See more pictures at the listing from David Sanders at Christie’s International Real Estate.

