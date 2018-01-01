Get the latest from TODAY
In the 2006 romantic comedy “The Holiday,” Kate Winslet’s character, Iris, heads to a dreamy California home to get away from all the drama in her life. But did you know it’s actually a real-life home, and some lucky person gets to escape to it every day?
The two-story mansion belonged to Cameron Diaz’s character, Amanda, in the film, which follows two women who swap houses for the holiday season. Now it’s on the market for $11.8 million.
Fans of the flick will recognize the front exterior of the San Marino, California, property. When Iris first shows up at the house, she's clearly blown away by its beauty. And in real life, it’s just as pretty.
The 1928 home was designed by famed architect Wallace Neff as his own personal residence, and the craftsmanship is evident even before stepping foot into the house. A large motor court and elegant fountain add to the impressive factor.
While the film used a set for the inside of the house (it had a chic, contemporary decor scheme if you’ll recall), the interior of the actual property has a more Mediterranean vibe to match the exterior.
The living room features coved ceilings, a sparkly chandelier, dramatic iron wall sconces and an oversized fireplace.
In the cozy library, you’ll find a built-in wooden bookcase, corner fireplace and carved wood ceiling.
The kitchen comes with hand-painted tile countertops, a center island, breakfast area, plus lots of windows to stream in all that bright California sunlight.
And of course, if you want to experience that sun firsthand, you can head out into the lovely backyard, which features a pool and spa, paddle tennis court and barbecue area.
There’s also a side courtyard and formal rose garden, which will definitely make you want to take time to stop and smell the flowers.
See more pictures of this beautiful property at Compass Realty.