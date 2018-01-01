Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

In the 2006 romantic comedy “The Holiday,” Kate Winslet’s character, Iris, heads to a dreamy California home to get away from all the drama in her life. But did you know it’s actually a real-life home, and some lucky person gets to escape to it every day?

Fans of the movie "The Holiday" will recognize this front door. Don Lewis

The two-story mansion belonged to Cameron Diaz’s character, Amanda, in the film, which follows two women who swap houses for the holiday season. Now it’s on the market for $11.8 million.

Fans of the flick will recognize the front exterior of the San Marino, California, property. When Iris first shows up at the house, she's clearly blown away by its beauty. And in real life, it’s just as pretty.

The center fountain and motor court make the home feel even grander. Don Lewis

The 1928 home was designed by famed architect Wallace Neff as his own personal residence, and the craftsmanship is evident even before stepping foot into the house. A large motor court and elegant fountain add to the impressive factor.

While the film used a set for the inside of the house (it had a chic, contemporary decor scheme if you’ll recall), the interior of the actual property has a more Mediterranean vibe to match the exterior.

The inside of the house looks quite different than it did in the film. Don Lewis

The living room features coved ceilings, a sparkly chandelier, dramatic iron wall sconces and an oversized fireplace.

In the cozy library, you’ll find a built-in wooden bookcase, corner fireplace and carved wood ceiling.

The library Don Lewis

The kitchen comes with hand-painted tile countertops, a center island, breakfast area, plus lots of windows to stream in all that bright California sunlight.

The bright and sunny kitchen Don Lewis

And of course, if you want to experience that sun firsthand, you can head out into the lovely backyard, which features a pool and spa, paddle tennis court and barbecue area.

This looks like a fun escape. Don Lewis

There’s also a side courtyard and formal rose garden, which will definitely make you want to take time to stop and smell the flowers.

See more pictures of this beautiful property at Compass Realty.