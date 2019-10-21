This 9,437-square-foot house sits on a 10.65 acre lot and comes with stunning cathedral ceilings, an indoor saltwater pool, pipe organ and fully functioning recording studio.
But even with all of those amazing features (and a $2.7 million price tag), it’s the home office that’s getting the most buzz.
As you can imagine, it’s not just any home office; It’s a mini replica of the Oval Office.
“I would have never dreamed that it was going to be the selling point,” homeowner Greg Knowles, a music professor, told TODAY Home.
He and his wife, Katie, built the home in Wappingers Falls, New York, in 2009. As they were deciding what type of office to create, the architect they were working with half-jokingly suggested making it into the Oval Office.
And the couple went with it.
“We did it all ourselves,” Knowles said of the design process. The room, which is two-thirds the size of the real Oval Office in the White House, is actually modeled after a fictional president’s space.
“Each president is able to redecorate the office however they want it, which is why you see it looking different on different shows,” Knowles explained of his extensive research. “We decided the most regal looking one was Jed Bartlet’s (played by Martin Sheen) from ‘The West Wing.’”
As for finding all the right decor details, “It was surprisingly easy to find everything we needed,” he said.
“There are several places that sell the round (presidential) seal,” he added. They purchased the royal blue carpet and had it sewn in.
Other details include a grandfather clock, flags and a reproduction of "The Bronco Buster" statue by Frederic Remington.
“It takes your breath away when you walk into it,” realtor Kelly Campbell, who holds the listing, told TODAY Home.
While the home has gone viral because of the office design, that’s not the only surprising aspect of their home.
“We have an indoor pool on main level, and the whole end of the pool is plexiglass so you can see into the pool. Everyone wants to have their picture taken there.”
Whether you're signing documents in the Oval Office or posing by the pool, is certainly unique. See more photos at the listing.