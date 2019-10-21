Sign up for our newsletter

This 9,437-square-foot house sits on a 10.65 acre lot and comes with stunning cathedral ceilings, an indoor saltwater pool, pipe organ and fully functioning recording studio.

The main living area Pierce Johnston / PierceJohnstonPhoto.com

But even with all of those amazing features (and a $2.7 million price tag), it’s the home office that’s getting the most buzz.

As you can imagine, it’s not just any home office; It’s a mini replica of the Oval Office.