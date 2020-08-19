The list of the hottest zip codes in the United States is out.

Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to talk about the website's list of the most popular zip codes in America in the real estate market during the pandemic.

"The suburbs were becoming more desirable even before the pandemic as young buyers get to ages where they're starting families, settling down, looking for more space," she said. "The pandemic has really accentuated that trend as people are home more often trying to do more things from home — often work, learn, play, live. Space has really become important."

On what it takes for a zip code to make the list, Hale says time on the market and buyer interest informs the website's decision to rank the towns accordingly.

"Homes on the hottest zip codes list are selling fast — on average they are selling in 18 days, so faster than surrounding areas," Hale said. "And they're also getting a lot of buyer interest. Buyers are checking out these properties more than anywhere else."