These cozy trends sure to brighten up your home in 2018.

Amy Astley, editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest, joined TODAY Tuesday to show the hottest trends of 2018 for living rooms, home offices and even teenagers' bedrooms. From overstuffed furniture to bright violet wall colors, these tips are sure to provide any home with a fresh, new year face-lift.

Transform your living room:

Ready to move on from millennial pink? Try light lavender — a fresh and more muted take on Pantone's color of the year: ultra violet. To help create a welcoming environment, add overstuffed couches and shearling accents.

Throws are an easy way to incorporate the violet color trends.

For even more character, accessorize with concrete accent tables and vintage lighting fixtures, which will create a warm vibe in just about any room.

Transform your home office:

Benjamin Moore made sure to get in on bold color trends early by naming "Caliente Red" its color of the year. You can go all in and use the hue on your walls, or start small with accent pieces. Regardless — get ready to make a statement!

Vintage-inspired lamps and bold colors are topping 2018's trend list.

Natural wood furniture is another trend that's sure to add texture to any space. It can be incorporated anywhere, from counter tops to stools.

For even more texture, consider investing in abstract, geometric art and statement lampshades. These pieces can give even the most traditional space a contemporary edge.

Transform your teen's bedroom:

In addition to bright colors, bold patterns will be making an appearance in 2018. Get creative by layering patterns with duvets, accent pillows and throws.