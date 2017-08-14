share tweet pin email

Prince is getting his very own purple.

AP

The late pop icon, who died last year at 57, had a long association with the color purple, and now the folks at the Pantone Color Institute, in partnership with Prince's estate, are paying tribute to him with a custom purple hue created in his honor.

pantone.com

The new purple color, like the late Grammy winner himself did in the early 1990s, will forgo a catchy name and instead be represented by the same "Love Symbol #2" emblem he adopted as his stage name for years.

While the new shade was specifically inspired by Prince's custom-made Yamaha purple piano, the musician's fans — who dubbed him "The Purple One" — know his fascination with the color dated way back and inspired his 1984 film "Purple Rain," along with its Academy Award-winning soundtrack featuring the titular hit song.

"The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be," said Troy Carter, entertainment advisor to Prince’s estate, in a statement released by Pantone. "This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever."