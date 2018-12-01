Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Great news: Joanna Gaines has a new home design book on the way!

Ever since the “Fixer Upper” host spread word of her book deal with HarperCollins last August, fans have been waiting for any and every detail.

We now know that the book, “Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave,” will include advice on designing spaces, ideas for every room in the house and inspirational photos, including pictures from inside the family's beloved farmhouse.

The newly revealed cover features Joanna Gaines in a space with her signature design elements, including shiplap (of course). HarperCollins

“My home is my safe place, it is my exhale, it is my shelter from the storm,” Gaines shared recently in a press release from the publisher. “Separate from my faith and my family, there is nothing more valuable or essential to my well-being than the way my family feels when we are home. And the reason that I do all of the things that I do is because I deeply want this for everyone.”

The Gaineses are no strangers to writing and publishing (and loving) books.

"The Magnolia Story,” written alongside her husband, Chip Gaines, hit The New York Times best-seller list in 2016. And her cookbook, "Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering," has been flying off the shelves since its release in April.