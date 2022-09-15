'The Home Edit' stars aim to keep it real in their upcoming podcast 'Best Friend Energy'

The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are the hosts of a new podcast called "Best Friend Energy" — and TODAY has an exclusive sneak peek.

The weekly chat series, which debuts Oct. 11 on all podcast platforms, will act as a space where the home organization experts and their guests can "deep dive into trending topics, vent about frustrations, and laugh at life’s absurdities," according to a press release from Sony Music Entertainment and Hello Sunshine.

Sony Music Entertainment

“Best Friend Energy” will feature Shearer and Teplin chatting with some of their friends and favorite clients. Of course, the duo, who star together in the Netflix series "Get Organized with The Home Edit," will also provide organization and design tips in between the chit-chat and laughs.

Shearer and Teplin shared an exclusive video with TODAY that shows them laughing as they discuss their refusal to hide their credit card bills from their husbands.

"No shame. No shame. They know who they married," Teplin insists in the clip.

They also break down the difference between a trip and a vacation. "A trip is a place you go with your family. A vacation is where you go with your work wife," Shearer explains as Teplin cracks up beside her.

The pair, who created The Home Edit company in 2015, explained in a statement that they wanted to launch their own podcast to connect even more with their fans.

“We are so excited to launch our first podcast and give listeners insight into conversations we always have as best friends and business partners,” they said.

“Our spaces may be perfect, but our lives certainly are not, so together we will laugh about things that go wrong and cherish any win, big or small," they added.