It's about that time of year where it gets so cold that you might decide to break out your trusty space heater. Space heaters are great, as they provide immediate warmth and are relatively cost-efficient. But using them incorrectly could result in a home fire, so it's important to know space heater safety tips.

Most recently, an apartment complex in the Bronx, New York, caught fire from a malfunctioning electric space heater, causing 19 deaths, said New York City Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro.

In fact, the Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates there are about 1,700 fires per year because of space heaters, resulting in about 80 deaths and 160 injuries annually.

Needless to say, it's crucial to know how to use a space heater the right way to prevent fires at home. Here are some tips for keeping safe and warm with your space heater.