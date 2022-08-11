The Bennets’ house from the 1995 ‘Pride and Prejudice’ film is for sale! See inside

Here’s a dream home for anyone looking to channel their inner Elizabeth Bennet!

The home was used heavily in the filming of BBC's "Pride and Prejudice." Courtesy Woolley & Wallis

The country house used to film the interiors and exteriors of the Bennet family home in the 1995 adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” is on the market.

Fans of the BBC’s six-part “Pride and Prejudice” film starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle will likely recognize the home’s columned entrance and well-proportioned reception rooms, which were featured heavily in the Regency-era miniseries.

We can definitely see a Regency family enjoying this spacious parlor. Courtesy Woolley & Wallis

The house, known in real life as Luckington Court, is located in the pastoral village of Luckington in Chippenham, Wiltshire, in southwest England.

While Jane Austen's novel “Pride and Prejudice’’ came out in 1813, the house has much earlier origins. It was built on the site of an 11th century manor and was later purchased by the Fitzherbert family in 1632, according to listing agent Woolley & Wallis.

The home has been modernized but still has a traditional feel. Courtesy Woolley & Wallis

The home was modernized in 2003 but still bears plenty of delightful period details, including decorative woodwork, stone and molded fireplaces and sash windows.

Courtesy Woolley & Wallis

In addition to its eight bedrooms and seven baths, the house has a sitting room, a drawing room and a music room — perfect for young ladies in Austen’s time to display their accomplishments on the pianoforte.

How charming! Lucy Charman / Courtesy Woolley & Wallis

Other spaces in the nearly-10,000-square-foot home include a dining room, a cellar, a study, a family kitchen, a summer kitchen and a scullery.

Luckington Court is actually part of a larger estate with several additional structures, all of which are included in the listing.

The massive estate includes multiple structures and dwellings. Courtesy Woolley & Wallis

There are five separate cottages on the property, most with their own enclosed gardens, as well as a stable block, an outdoor riding school, a 17th-century dovecote (a traditional structure for housing pigeons and doves) and a range of farm buildings.

Elizabeth Bennet could have taken a turn in this very garden. Courtesy Woolley & Wallis

The inhabitants of Luckington Court can also wander through the estate’s extensive gardens and grounds (“a prettyish kind of a little wilderness,” as Lady Catherine de Bourgh might say), enjoying the wild apple and cherry orchard, rose garden and wisteria-draped walkways.

Longbourn House may have been regarded as a relatively modest family home in “Pride and Prejudice,” but these days, country living like this comes with a Pemberley-level price tag. The estate is listed for 6 million pounds or about $7.3 million.