Ever wanted to live in your very own castle? This Ohio home is for you

One real estate listing in Ohio is going viral for its opulent architectural style and a hefty price to match.

Located right on the Maumee River, the mansion took four years to build and was completed in 2007. While it’s been over a decade since construction on the home was complete, the riverside castle has been left empty for a majority of that time.

Despite owner Bradley Delp's glamorous renovations, including $6 million in construction costs, Insider reported that the family only lived in the waterfront property for two years before moving to Florida, leaving the home empty in the decade since.

“It took four years to build the new house because there was an existing home on the lot that we had to knock down,” Delp told the outlet. Additional costs and time were incurred from customized furniture and interior furnishings.

Listing records on Reatlor.com show that the home has been listed several times since 2018, with the home initially listed at nearly $4 million in 2018 before it was reduced to today’s price at $2.5 million. The listing from Effler/Schmitt Co. even boasts that the home is priced less than half of the home’s construction.

The estate features a turret and several garages. Effler/Schmitt Co

The estate, which occupies a 1.17-acre plot, spans 18 rooms, including six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths. According to a brochure provided to TODAY by Effler/Schmitt Co., authentic marble is featured throughout the home, including five marble fireplaces as well as large columns in the kitchen that hold up a custom brick umbrella-style ceiling.

The kitchen has some majestic touches, including elaborate columns. Effler/Schmitt Co

The main entrance to the home leads guests through a massive double-door leading to an entryway with a floating staircase. Above the stairs resides a Revolutionary War mural.

The home itself is a piece of art. Effler/Schmitt Co

Another amenity in the estate includes an elevator which travels from the basement to the second floor master suite. That suite includes a two-story walk-in closet that spans 1,800 square feet and a screened-in porch.

The closets are fit for royalty. Effler/Schmitt Co

The basement also includes a guest bedroom and a bathroom suite in addition to a playroom for children, a home theater room and a wine cellar.

Never run dry with this huge wine cellar. Effler/Schmitt Co

When it comes to amenities outside of the home, the house features an inground pool with an adjacent hot tub, a stone golf-cart path, a fire pit, in addition to a deep water boardwalk.

