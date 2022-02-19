Kim Kardashian West gives a tour of her home, shows off North’s expressive art

Kim Kardashian West is giving fans an inside look at her Calabasas home along with some of her favorite belongings.

As part of Vogue magazine’s “Objects of Affection” series on YouTube, Kardashian West took viewers on a tour of some of her most prized possessions, which includes some special pieces made by her daughter, North West. Up first on her list of favorite items in her house were a series of paintings that the 8-year-old has worked on over the years.

“She’s a really, really good artist and she loves to paint,” Kardashian West said about her oldest daughter.

One piece of art, which the mother-of-four said North had painted two years prior, was a stunning landscape of a snowy mountain, a luminous lake, alongside some greenery in the foreground.

Kardashian West explained that sometimes her daughter will create paintings just for her, including a green toned painting of a wolf and a portrait of their pet bearded dragon, Speed, who belonged to her friend prior to joining the Kardashian family.

Aside from her paintings, North has also experimented with other mediums of art, including charcoal drawing. Kardashian West displayed a muted drawing of a distorted human face with blank eyes at the center of the paper surrounded by a grayscale gradient abyss.

“Recently, North stayed home and had COVID, so this is her drawing that she did in her room,” Kardashian West explained. "It’s a charcoal. Maybe that was just her emo mood.”

Kim Kardashian with a drawing North did while she was stuck at home with COVID-19. Vogue Youtube / Vogue Youtube

Kardashian West is extremely supportive of her daughter’s love of art, explaining, “I love seeing the personality and moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It’s really been an amazing hobby of hers.”

Among some of the additional beloved items in the reality star’s home include baby books dedicated to each of her children that include letters written to each, a trunk of some of her own childhood memories, as well as the wild meadow outside of her home that doubles as a vegetable garden.

The SKIMS founder is no stranger to a minimal, neutral toned aesthetic, though there is a method to her madness.

“Everything in my house is really minimal. I find that there is so much chaos out in the world, that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming,” Kardashian West said about her home.

That’s not to say there’s no clutter or non-neutral aesthetics happening inside the rest of her house. The entrepreneur clarified, adding, “I have the playroom filled with clutter. Bedrooms — one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. Each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun. But in the main house, I really like the calmness and shockingly, four kids hasn’t messed up my cream house.”

Kardashian West shares four children with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. After seven years of marriage, she filed for divorce in February 2021.

Over the years, the former couple’s home has become a topic of conversation across the internet, especially their peculiar bathroom sinks. After appearing in Vogue’s “73 Questions” series, people could not stop inquiring about her sinks which appeared to be completely flat with no basin for the water to flow into and subsequently drain out of.

“The sink does actually slightly slope down,” Kardashian West explained on Instagram after confusion spread across the internet. “There’s a slit for the water. You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash.”