Stink bugs smell so bad that even their name includes a warning. Yes, anyone who has ever stepped on or smushed a stink bug can attest to how horrible the odor really is. So, how do you get rid of stink bugs, and what even are they?

What are stink bugs?

First off, why do stink bugs smell so bad? “Stink bugs produce the smelly chemical in a gland on their abdomen, and some species can actually spray the chemical several inches,” Dr. Jim Fredericks, board-certified entomologist and senior vice president of public affairs at the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), tells TODAY. “The smell has often been compared to strong herbs and spices like cilantro and coriander.”

Stink bugs are relatively peaceful besides the smell, which is their main defense against predators, says Fredricks. They don’t sting, and their mouths form in a way that doesn’t allow them to bite human skin either. Small victories.

That said, it's not just their foul smell that stinks. They can be a significant pest for apples, peaches and other crops. They use their drinking straw-like mouthparts to suck the juice from leaves, stems and plant roots — and will attack everything from ornamental plants to weeds (hey, another small win!), per Fredricks.

There are a variety of stink bug species in the United States. However, the brown marmorated stink bug is the most frequent guest in people’s homes. Other stink bugs generally stick to eating plants.

What attracts stink bugs?

Like many insects, stink bugs typically show up in the late summer and fall months, searching for a place to stay warm come winter. They are most likely to emerge in the eastern part of the United States but can certainly show up on the West Coast, too. And no matter where you live, they are attracted to light.

How to get rid of stink bugs

Do not — we repeat, do not — try to squish away a stink bug. Instead, try one of these methods to eliminate stink bugs in your home.

Vacuum them right up

The smell of a stink bug can last for hours, according to Fredricks. Vacuuming provides a quick and easy way to get rid of them without the risk of their immediate stink as a defense mechanism. Just make sure to toss the vacuum and trash bags once you’re done — or your storage area could get very smelly.

Use soapy water to ward them off

Take 4 cups of hot water and combine it with 3/4 of a cup of dishwashing liquid. Spray the mixture along any cracks or potential entry points for stink bugs.

Deter them with garlic or mint

Stink bugs are just as particular about odors as humans. They are especially not fans of pantry staples like garlic or mint — something you can use to your advantage. Mix 4 tsp. garlic powder or mint oil with 2 cups water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on your plants to deter stink bugs from feeding on them. This method won’t exactly get rid of your problem, but it will protect your plants over time.

Make a physical trap

You can use a water bottle to make a trap for stink bugs. Simply take the bottle, cut off the top and then place it inside the bottle upside down. This technique creates a funnel that will gather any stink bugs that want to hang out on the bottle’s edge.

How to keep stink bugs away

So, how do you keep stink bugs from returning once they’re gone? Fredricks recommends sealing any “cracks around windows, doors, siding, utility pipes and other openings.” Typical entry points include door and window frames, electrical outlets, light switches, ceiling fans, skylights and ceiling light fixtures. “Use a good quality silicone or silicone-latex caulk,” he adds. You should also replace any damaged screens and change exterior lights to either less-attractive yellow bulbs or sodium vapor lights.

Fredricks says it’s best to contact a professional in the case of a stink bug infestation. They can determine how severe the invasion is, while identifying and sealing possible access points that you might have missed.