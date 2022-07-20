‘The Godfather’ mansion will be available to rent for $50 a night

Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes, and now film fans who get that classic movie reference will have a chance to sleep in a very familiar residence.

The robust Corleone home featured in the classic 1972 film “The Godfather” will soon become available as a vacation rental via Airbnb.

The 6,248-square-foot English Tudor mansion, situated in the New York borough of Staten Island, was used for exterior shots of the crime family’s abode in Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning film.