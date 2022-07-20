‘The Godfather’ mansion will be available to rent for $50 a night

Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes, and now film fans who get that classic movie reference will have a chance to sleep in a very familiar residence.
The robust Corleone home featured in the classic 1972 film “The Godfather” will soon become available as a vacation rental via Airbnb.
The 6,248-square-foot English Tudor mansion, situated in the New York borough of Staten Island, was used for exterior shots of the crime family’s abode in Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning film.
And next month, it might be seen in the background of renters’ selfies.
"We’re hosting up to five guests at our family home for a long-term stay this summer," the listing for the property reads.
The opportunity to book the property begins July 27 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
And while the price, set at just $50 a night, might seem like an offer fans can't refuse, there is a catch. It's only available for a "30-night stay occurring August 1-31."
"During your stay, guests will have private access to the grandeur of our mansion, including five bedrooms and seven bathrooms that are most suitable for two adults and three children," the listing continues. "We also have plenty of activities and amenities onsite, including a large saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, a game room, and a gym. Please note, you will have limited access to closets in the basement and the attic. All other spaces are available for use."
It's important to note that whoever gets to stay in the iconic house won’t be able to host weddings, business gatherings or any other Don Vito Corleone-worthy bashes during their stay.
Not only has Airbnb recently issued a permanent ban on parties being held at any of its bookings, but the property's owners also stated, “We’re located in a quiet neighborhood, so please, no outside or additional guests at any time.”
As for all “The Godfather” fans who aren’t lucky enough to lock down this rare rental opportunity, there is some small consolation. They can at least enjoy watching the film again — and seeing it more clearly than ever before. Earlier this year, a 4K ultra-high definition version of the film was released in honor of “The Godfather’s” 50th anniversary.