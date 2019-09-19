Looking for a house to make you feel young at heart? This might be the perfect one.

This enchanting London abode is said to be the inspiration behind the beloved childhood classic "Peter Pan." Novelist J.M. Barrie lived here in the 1890s and used the top floor balcony as inspiration for writing the character, which first appeared in “The Little White Bird” in 1902. The stage play "Peter Pan" came out in 1904 while the novel was adapted in 1911.