May 20, 2019 By Kerry Breen

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit have taken organization to the next level, helping some A-list celebrities clean up their closets, pantries and cabinets (including Hoda Kotb). Now, they're bringing some extra help to our homes with this brand-new collaboration with the Container Store!

With versatile storage options, stackable bins and labels to keep it all in order, this collection is sure to help you get even the most disorganized pantry or closet under control.

The Home Edit All-Purpose Deep Bin with Divider, $20, The Container Store

This large, versatile bin might just be the key to effortless organization. Since it's completely stackable, there's no wasted space and with plenty of room inside, it's the perfect place for larger packaged goods. The clear plastic mean you'll always know what's inside, and the interior divider helps sort and separate as necessary.

The Home Edit Large Drawer, $30, The Container Store

This sleek, all-purpose container adds the convenience of drawers to almost anywhere. Just like the bin, they're stackable and completely clear, so you're never wondering what's inside. There's a removable divider, and the handles on the side make it easy to move.

The Home Edit Pantry Canisters, $8+, The Container Store

Give those kitchen odds and ends a home with these canisters, each of which have air-tight lids. Display them on your kitchen counter for a clean, sleek look or take advantage of their stackable quality to give your cabinets a good refresh.

The Home Edit Three-Tier Shelf, $30, The Container Store

This expandable shelf fits into any kitchen cabinet, and you can expand it to take up as much or as little space as necessary. Perfect for organizing things like spices, canned goods or condiments, the elevated shelves allow you to see everything at once.

The Home Edit 2-Tier Lazy Susan, $25, The Container Store

Unlike conventional turntables, this Lazy Susan has no center support — so you can take full advantage of the space it offers. With generous dimensions, you can fit a huge variety of kitchen necessities in here, and the clear plastic finish gives it a sleek, minimalist look.

The Home Edit S-Hook, $5, The Container Store

This durable, versatile hook helps organize any rack or closet. With a swivel design that also allows it to be used as a C-hook, this piece is great for organizing bags and purses in a closet, or for arranging items on utility and pan racks for extra storage space.

The Home Edit General Storage Clear Labels, $10, The Container Store

There's several different types of clear storage labels in this collection. Whether it's general categories or ones that are specific to a certain room, they're sure to help bring order to any house. Featuring handwriting by Clea Shearer, these peel-and-stick adhesives are a great start for any organizational project.

The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing, $25, The Container Store

If you're feeling stuck and not sure where to start, this room-by-room guide for organizing will help you get everything in order. Start with ideas on how to pare down the amount of items in each room, then arrange them in an easy-to-find and maintain way and wrap up by making sure the system lasts. With how-to photos, detailed tips and a starter set of labels, you'll soon be on your way to a newly organized home.