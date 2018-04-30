How to rid your home of bed bugs

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Bedbugs can infest your home, living not only in your mattress, but on upholstery, drapes, and even your clothing. Getty Images

bedbug infestations can happen anywhere--multi-family housing, movie theaters, hotels, office buildings, and in your very own home. Suspicions of an infestation may arise if you experience mysterious bites on your body, find excrement or blood droplets on your bedding, or even see a live bug crawling on your belongings. If this happens to you, the first step is perhaps the most difficult--don’t panic! The second step is to know the facts. Treating an infestation in your home requires thoughtful preparation and in most cases, patience. bedbug infestations cannot be treated in one day.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), one should first thoroughly inspect the room or home in an effort to pinpoint the nesting site, find evidence if possible, and verify that the insect is indeed a bedbug before taking further action.

Bed bugs are brown, six-legged insects with a distinct round shape. If you suspect that you've found a bed bug in your home, save it in a plastic bag to show to your local exterminator. Getty Images

Then, call a professional. No matter what chemical, fungal, or heat treatment is recommended by your local exterminator, it’s crucial to treat the space with powerful sprays and steam equipment that must be wielded by an expert. In some cases, an exterminator may also recommend calling a canine detection service which trains dogs to seek out bedbug infestations by scent.

“Professionals understand the biology of the beast,” says Nina Jenkins, a senior research associate in the Penn State University entomology department. “People think [bedbugs] are really difficult to get a handle on, but it’s really about understanding everything about the pest and having access to the right chemicals.”

Removal and treatment of your bedding on high heat is crucial, followed by wrapping your mattress in bed bug-protective encasements. Getty Images

Your pest control officer will alert you of all prep work necessary before he or she treats your home, which will include plastic-bagging any items removed from the infected space, covering mattresses with bedbug encasements, and laundering bedding and other upholstery on high heat. Patience is key in this phase, as it could take up to three rounds of chemical treatment before the colony is eliminated. It’s also important that you continue to sleep in the same room, rather than moving to another bed or the sofa. bedbugs will follow you to other areas of your home if that means they’re able to continue feeding.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to treat bedbugs with home remedies on your own. Upon discovering an infestation, many people rush to a home supply store and buy aerosol treatments, similar to ant killer or roach spray. Though these products can indeed kill a bedbug, you must find and spray the pesky pest directly to prove effective.

“If you’re able to spray it directly, almost always it can die,” Jenkins says. However, due to the bedbug’s mostly nocturnal, hidden nature, it’s difficult to find and target them in this way. What’s more, those chemical formulations are usually repellants, meaning bugs will flee from a treated area and potentially inhabit another spot nearby.

Pest control officers should assess your infestation before choosing a pesticide spray or opting for a heat treatment. Getty Images

In addition, several strains of the bedbug species have developed immunity to popular chemical sprays used by pest control experts, inducing an added level of anxiety. After countless days of preparation and dollars spent on pest control, what if the treatments don’t work? To combat bedbugs’ resistance to many chemical pesticides, Jenkins and a team of international entomologists have developed a natural formula that could revolutionize the bedbug treatment industry.

Over a 12-year period, these researchers developed a fungal-based biopesticide to combat locust and grasshopper issues in Africa, now used in many agricultural regions around the world. Back stateside, her colleagues at Penn State challenged her to test the same chemical application on bedbug populations. After incredible success in the lab, Jenkins and her team have developed Aprehend, a natural, single-application treatment that can eradicate a bedbug infestation without direct contact, unlike many treatments on the market.