Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Kristen Torres

The time has come to start buying those last-minute holiday presents! Christmas is just one week away, and if you're struggling to find the right gift we're here to help (because let's admit it, we're guilty of that too).

If you’re stuck on what to get your child’s teacher, your mail carrier or your babysitter, Lori Bergamotto has you covered. The Style Director for Good Housekeeping magazine stopped by TODAY Tuesday with a variety of gift ideas, each ringing in at less than $30.

Here are our favorite trinkets for those people who make your life a little bit easier.

When we release our 2018 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (yay, deals!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Gifts For Teachers

Personalized Pencil Pouch, $14, Etsy

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

This pouch is perfect for all the teachers in your life; personalize it with a name to make it even more special! It's ideal for carrying around pens and pencils, or for storing back up makeup for midday touch-ups.

Alphabet Monogram Bullet Journal, $18, Katie Kime

A monogrammed bullet journal is a catch-all for teachers: Use it as a calendar, a daily to do list or even just a personal notebook. Plus, there are four different prints to choose from.

Welly Bottle, $30, Amazon

Also available at Welly.

This bottle comes with a removable infuser, allowing your favorite teacher to infuse water or brew coffee on the go. They'll love that they don't have to wait until class is over to run to the water fountain. The bottle also keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours!

Gifts For Babysitters

Pocket Disco Ball, $20, Amazon

Also available at Paper Source.

This pocket disco ball creates a party wherever you are! It's compatible with iPhones and plugs straight into the USB port. There's also on and off switches for still mode or spinning lights.

Glitter Gel Eye Mask, $8, Ulta

Why not gift them with a little relaxation this holiday season? These eye masks from Miss Spa are perfect for a little R&R time.

Gifts For Postal Workers

Hedgehog Multi-Tool Comb, $12, The Grommet

This ultra-thin comb is a perfect do-it-all gadget. Plus, it's thin enough to fit in a wallet! It's a jack of all trades of sorts, allowing you to comb your hair, open a bottle and screw in a nail all with one handy device.

Hiking Quarter Socks, $18, Bombas

These socks are double duty: They keep your feet cool during the summer and warm during the winter months. We also love the charitable aspect. For every pair bought, the company will give another pair away to those in need.

Gifts for the people you work with

Sipski Shower Wine Holder, $16, Amazon

Also available from Kohl's.

For those co-workers who love happy hour! This wine holder was specifically made to hold a glass of wine in the shower. It even uses patented grip technology, so you won't have to worry about the suction cups coming loose!

Electronics Organizer JOTO Bag, $17, Amazon

Ideal for colleagues who love tech! This portable organizer has a spot for nearly every gadget imaginable. You can easily organize chargers, phones and cables, or even use it for cosmetic brushes and other personal care items.

Unique gifts for Hairstylists

Ceramic Snail Planter, $6, West Elm

Similar available from Amazon.

Help your favorite stylists liven up their work area with these cute ceramic planters!

Ceramic Farm Animal Planters, $9-$13, West Elm

Or choose from any of these cute farm animal ones, like the horse and sheep pictured here.

Ceramic Turtle Planter, $13, West Elm

If you haven't noticed, we can't get enough of these! This turtle planter is ideal for plants that grow low and slow, like succulents.

Fringe Studio Be Your Own Kind of Beautiful Small Tray, $12, Bloomingdale's

Similar available from Amazon.

The perfect dish for storing bobby pins, rings and more!

Luxury Plush Slippers, $20, Restoration Hardware

Our favorite stylists are on their feet all day. Give them the gift of luxury with these slippers from restoration hardware. Plus, at $20 a pop, you might as well pick one up for yourself!

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!