Hoda and Jenna show what’s on their nightstands — and here’s 1 thing you won’t find

Your nightstand can say a lot about you, according to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, so the TODAY co-hosts offered a glimpse of their bedsides to see what it might reveal about them.

In the fourth hour on Dec. 9, the pair reflected on a trend of celebrities showing what's on their nightstands, notably when actor Sarah Jessica Parker shared hers on Instagram.

"Everybody's nightstand tells a story about who they are," Hoda said. "It's the last thing you see before you go to sleep; it's where you either pile stuff or put stuff or leave stuff."

Parker's nightstand features multiple orange sticky notes reading "rabbit rabbit," a superstitious phrase meant to bring good luck.

When it comes to Hoda's nightstand, Jenna called it "very Zen," complete with a humidifier. Hoda revealed she has an alarm clock there because she does not like to keep her phone next to her — instead, it charges on her desk away from her bed.

Hoda's nightstand. TODAY

She also keeps a book by Yung Pueblo, from which she says she reads a couple of one-liners before going to bed.

"The rest is just ... there's a lollipop, some tape and stuff in there," she said.

On Jenna's nightstand, you also won't find a phone either, as she revealed she charges hers on the ground next to her nightstand. Instead, she has some sunglasses, earbuds and a water bottle, in addition to some new books that she said she had to cover up since they're not out yet.

Jenna's nightstand. TODAY

And of course, her nightstand isn't complete without some framed pictures of her family.

"What did that tell you about me?" Jenna asked, to which Hoda promptly answered, "Nothing."