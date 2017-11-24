Stepping into this tiny home is like traveling through time

Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in another century? For Florida resident and lifelong historian Shorty Robbins, 59, this question became a mission. She built her Victorian-era tiny home as a way to connect with the past. But it also happens to be the perfect companion prop for her favorite hobby: participating in Civil War battle re-enactments, which she's been doing for nearly 20 years.
This tiny Victorian home is full of history
Before she built the miniature house, Robbins would spend hours meticulously building her family's campsite for re-enactment events like Florida's Brooksville Raid and the Battle of Olustee, which both occurred in 1864.
“You’d set up your whole homestead — carpets, furniture, dishes, an outdoor kitchen — I even used to haul a brass bed with me in my big tent,” she told TODAY Home.
Then, in the middle of one particularly difficult re-enactment during a rainstorm, the idea dawned on her. “I had set up five tents and carpeting everywhere. The rain just kept coming ... and I put a big blue tarp over everything because it all was soaking wet," she recalled. "I caved and said, ‘I can’t do this anymore, I’m going to have to quit this hobby.’”
Luckily, Robbins' daughter-in-law was there to show her another option with a photo of a tiny house on her cell phone. “It was cute, it was perfect, it was amazing and it’s on wheels,” Robbins said.
Two years later, she returned to the re-enactment scene with her Victorian tiny home — built almost entirely by hand — which she named Nawaka, after the camp she attended as a child. “Now when it rains, they all come to my house and we stay dry!” she said.
Robbins began the process by working with a trailer builder on her custom RV design. From there, she taught herself how to install the plumbing and structural inflated panels. As a history lover, she found creative ways to include beloved family heirlooms and antiques into her 125-square-foot space, as chronicled on her Facebook page.
“When you decide to go tiny, you look around your big house and you decide what’s important to you and what are you going to take into it,” Robbins said. “I’ve inherited a lot of my grandparents’ furniture and I was looking at ways to utilize the furniture, to make it part of the tiny house.”
One sentimental item she hoped to include was the piano she's had for 30 years.
“In the proper Victorian parlor, you always had a piano — that was a status symbol — it was usually small and it would turn into a bed,” she noted. Robbins altered hers to fold out into a full-size bed and adorned it with a handmade quilt from her 81-year-old mother.
She repurposed her grandparents’ dresser by turning it into a staircase to get up to the loft. “I’ve been able to integrate family treasures and memories into my tiny house, and it’s so much more meaningful and worthwhile to me,” Robbins said.
She also installed a water pump on her front porch for cooking; a tool that was used in some New England households by the end of the 19th century, the Massachusetts native explained. “The water pump was the latest in modern technology,” she said. “You wouldn’t have running water in your home typically in the Victorian period.” Robbins completed the build by installing a working potbelly stove in her kitchen — perfect for making a cup of tea!
She sought to incorporate as much repurposed material as possible, including church windows she received from a friend and reclaimed tongue-and-groove oak flooring from an old general store.
“The whole house is full of neat coincidences,” she said. “If my daughter-in-law had not shown me that (tiny house), it may not have all clicked. It really started with a wet tent — that’s why I built this tiny house.”
Robbins now plans to retire in the historical home with her two dogs, Huck and Tebow. “After a point I started thinking this is home ... this is more home than home is,” she said. “This was just going to be a camping re-enacting thing and a year into it, it became a lifestyle choice.”
Steve Niedorf
Obsessed with tiny homes? We are, too. See inside some of our favorites from across the country.
If Joanna Gaines designed a tiny home, this 290-square-foot home from Handcrafted Movement would be it.
The home features a cozy electric fireplace, a farmhouse-style sink and an Edison Bulb chandelier that gives it a chic but homey vibe.
Home sweet home.
LED lighting brightens up the bathroom which features a five-foot long freestanding tub with rain shower-head.
Upstairs in the loft bedroom, a storage shelf, baskets and hanging rod make space for clothes and other items.
This 400-square-foot charmer is a slice of heaven.
"It's very open, very airy and very much a sanctuary," the owner said. "You can live there year-round and feel like you're cuddled in the space."
With vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, the home offers a spacious living room that flows past an eat-in bar to the kitchen, all with stylishly exposed beams and large skylights.
The bedroom offers a double closet, a ceiling fan for staying cool in the summer and a door to the backyard.
When designer and architect Christi Azevedo came across a place with a former French laundry for sale in San Francisco, she had the perfect idea for the 88-square-foot boiler room: to transform it into a full-service guest apartment.
"The entire place was a wreck, but there were loads of details remaining," she said. The space, which she lovingly calls the "Brick House," was given an efficient and modern upgrade.
It now hosts a new IKEA kitchen, complete with a stainless steel countertop and custom upper doors of sanded acrylic.
The bed loft, complete with a queen mattress and plenty of storage, is located by way of a glass landing.
A 42-inch bath features a wall-mount toilet, a custom stainless steel medicine cabinet, small sink and floor drain shower.
It may be tiny, but the new 160-square-foot home feels much bigger thanks to its long panoramic windows that draw the outdoors in.
The living space is small but efficient. There's a double-sized daybed (queen-bed optional), extensive storage and LED lighting.
Maple cabinetry fills the kitchen, along with a stainless sink, small dining/work table, undercounter refrigerator/freezer and solid butcher block tops. Vacation in the mountains, anyone?
