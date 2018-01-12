share tweet pin email

If you’ve ever spent hours on Pinterest creating the perfect design for your home, turns out you have a lot in common with Hilary Duff. The "Younger" actress recently revealed to Better Homes & Gardens that she lives on the inspiration website and used it to dream up her vibrant Los Angeles home.

The result is a beautifully feminine, yet modern decor scheme complete with gorgeous pops of color and stunning statement pieces.

When you first enter the property, you’re greeted by a door painted in a soft dusty rose. "I've never seen myself as girlie, and I don't own much pink, even though I love it," Duff told the magazine of the color.

Interior designers Shannon Wollack and Brittany Zwickl of Studio Life.Style worked with Duff to make sure the pieces she picked out — such as the colorful artwork Damien Hirst's "Butterfly Kaleidoscope" which hangs in her living room — were paired with dialed back furniture so as to create a balance in the space.

"Hilary wanted her home to feel feminine and modern but definitely lived-in and cozy," Wollack said. While each room has its own quirky decor, there’s also a nice mix of contemporary pieces in alluring silhouettes and antique furnishings for aged appeal.

One of the bedrooms is enveloped in a cheerful floral wallpaper that reminds Duff of her childhood. "I grew up with wallpaper,” she said. “My mom was fanatical about it, so it makes me feel nostalgic.”

Duff is also making design memories of her own for her son Luca, 5. "I see the things I'm acquiring along the way — the rugs, the art and anything that Luca makes — as new collectibles," she said. "As a result, the house feels full of memories and also of opportunities — new, old and yet-to-come."

But clutter isn’t a problem thanks to her careful purchasing habits. “Whenever I'm on the verge of buying something — whether a chair or a pair of earrings — I ask myself, 'Will I still love it when I get to be 60 or 70?'" she said.

That’s a good tip we can all use!

See more pictures of Duff’s cheerful abode at Better Homes & Gardens.