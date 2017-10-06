Buying a vacuum? 13 machines that HGTV stars swear by

share tweet pin email

A great vacuum cleaner can make the task of cleaning your floors a lot more pleasant — maybe even, dare we say, enjoyable. But with so many styles, functions and features to consider, shopping for the machine itself can feel like a chore. To make things easier, we’ve asked the hard-working (and always cleaning!) stars of HGTV for their favorites.

The bottom line: These vacuums aren’t cheap, but according to our sources — who have a lot of experience cleaning up after renovations — they’re worth the investment. If you find yourself a bit price-shocked, we've added the three affordable and best-selling models sold on Amazon to the list.

“I'm a big fan of a lightweight vacuum that's easy to maneuver, has plenty of suction and (doesn't have) bags to change out,” said Jonathan Scott of the "Property Brothers."

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum, $344, Amazon

“Having just built a house in the country with lots of wood flooring, I’m loving this little vacuum. It’s bagless, light and easy to carry around, but, best of all, it has a dusting attachment you can remove and toss in the wash as soon as you're done,” said Sarah Richardson of "Real Potential."

Kenmore Series Bagged Canister Vacuum, $170, Amazon

“My grandmother used a canister and they still make them today. I have pets and swear by this vacuum for my hardwood floors,” says Nicole Curtis of "Rehab Addict."

Dirt Devil DASH Multi Carpet and Hard Floor Cyclonic Canister, $83 (Originally $100), Amazon

“With four dogs and two kids, I vacuum two to three times a day. Two of our dogs are Great Pyrenees, who basically shed long, white hair just by breathing. I wouldn’t trade them for the world, but having them does mean that frequent vacuuming is non-negotiable. I need a vacuum that reliably picks up mountains of dog hair and is averse to losing suction, which is why I love this machine,” said Vern Yip of "Deserving Design" who will also return to "Trading Spaces."

Dyson Ball Animal 2, $400 (Originally $500), Amazon

“I love a backpack vacuum cleaner and this commercial machine is great. It may look silly, but honestly, it’s the best. I can whip through the house or room and I’ve hung it on a hook — just like one of my kid's backpacks — and thrown a coat over it!” said Cortney Novogratz of "Home by Novogratz."

Hoover Hushtone 6Q Cordless Backpack, $291 (Originally $400), Amazon

"I've gone through so many vacuums over the years and this has always been my favorite brand. This vacuum is light and compact; perfect for my home!" said Christina El Moussa of "Flip Or Flop."

Dyson Small Ball, $361 (Originally $400), Amazon

“This machine does all the work for you! Some great things about it: You can set it on a timer and it gets under sofas and beds without any effort. Did I mention it vacuums for you? You actually can tell this thing when to vacuum. Like a person who waits for you to leave before cleaning your house!” said Tiffany Brooks of "HGTV Smart Home 2017."

iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum, $889, Amazon

“This is my everyday vacuum for my home. It’s lightweight, cordless and doesn’t have a bag that needs replacing every couple of weeks. Vacuuming has become an addiction for me and this machine is one reason for it!” said John Colaneri of "Cousins Undercover."

Dyson V6 Animal, $439 (Originally $500), Amazon

“I love this vacuum! My mom bought it for me two years ago and I thought it was the oddest gift. But, apparently, mom still knows best. It has a powerful suction and it's lightweight, so it’s easy to move around,” said Egypt Sherrod of "Property Virgins."

Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away, $150 (Originally $200), Amazon

“This is my go-to vacuum. The battery life is great and the fact that it automatically adjusts when you change surfaces means it really does the thinking for you,” said Scott McGillivray of "Income Property."

Hoover React Whole Home Cordless Vacuum $199, Hoover

“I love this machine because I'm a girl on the go and need the same from my vacuum cleaner. It's small, it's fast and it only needs six hours to fully charge­ — just like me!” said Alison Victoria of "Kitchen Crashers."

Dyson V6 Motorhead, $300 (Originally $400), Amazon

“I have three rescue pups so it can get hairy in my house! I love this upright vacuum because it picks up pet hair really well and easily gets into hard-to-reach spots. Plus, it takes up a small corner in my cleaning closet,” said Lara Spencer of "Flea Market Flip."

Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Speed DuoClean Vacuum, $299 (Originally $350), Amazon

“Ever since this company released their beautiful machines into the world, I've been completely obsessed! Then they went cordless and I thought I died and went to heaven. I was always that person who would stretch the cord out as far as possible bending the prongs when I pulled on the cord. Well, that's no longer my issue with 40 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning. Can you tell I love to vacuum?” said David Bromstad of "My Lottery Dream Home."

Dyson V8 Absolute, $559 (Originally $599), Amazon

Bonus: 3 best-selling vacuums on Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade your vacuum but aren't looking to shell out big bucks for it, here are the three best-selling vacuums on Amazon that are affordable and beloved.

1. Bissell 9595A Bagless Vacuum, $80, Amazon

One Amazon reviewer wrote: "Holy mother of SUCTION!! I knew my new Bissel One Pass was being delivered today (Amazon Prime) so in preparation, I vacuumed my living room carpet with my 2 year old Eureka Endevor NLS just so I could see if the new Bissel was any better... I received the vacuum and assembled it quickly. It was very easy. I plugged it in and went to work on an 8'x10' section in the center, where the main traffic area is. It sucked so hard my carpet was lifting off the ground in the area right around the vacuum cleaner... I'm so disgusted that my carpet was THAT dirty after I vacuumed it with my old Eureka. If you are considering this vacuum I am 100% happy with the $80 +$5 tax I spent on it. I don't know how long it will last. I sure hope it continues to have such powerful suction like it has now. If this changes I will update this review."

2. Dirt Devil Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $19, Amazon

According to one Amazon reviewer: "I don't move anywhere without this vacuum. I've used it for 3+ years and can definitely say it works as well or better than bigger, more powerful household vacuums -- as long as you regularly empty the dirt cup and give the filter inside a good rinsing...The narrow attachment is great for cleaning up dirt and dust along the baseboards of a room, on windowsills, and corners."

Another noted: "I would recommend this product. PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT A NORMAL VACUUM! It is simply a day to day sweeper that can do small jobs such as corners, small area rugs, entry ways, and some hard to reach areas. THIS IS A 'DUST BUSTER' with a floor attachment, handle and corner attachment."

3. Hoover T-Series WindTunnel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (Originally $130), Amazon

One Amazon reviewer raved: "For the price (I paid under $90), I have trouble imagining getting anything better, and I have a very good imagination. I'll have to see how it holds up in the long term, but so far it's tops. I thought the carpet was ready for the trash - turns out I just needed a new vacuum and some carpet cleaner for the bad spots!"