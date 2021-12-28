HGTV star Sabrina Soto is engaged to chef Dean Sheremet — see the pics

HGTV star Sabrina Soto and celebrity chef Dean Sheremet are heading down the aisle.

On Tuesday, Soto revealed that Sheremet had proposed to her.

She posted a photo on Instagram showing off her stunning David Alan ring. She also shared a picture of the pair embracing on the beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

“I said absolutely,” she wrote in the caption and added a heart emoji.

Sheremet, 41, uploaded the same two images on his Instagram account as well. “Happy birthday SABRINA!,” he began the caption in honor of Soto celebrating her 46th birthday on Monday. “I can’t wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely).”

Atlas is Sheremet’s 3-year-old son whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Black.

Soto and Sheremet’s upcoming nuptials will be the chef’s third time tying the knot. He was previously married to singer LeAnn Rimes for seven years and split from ex-wife Sarah Silver after five years of marriage in 2016.

The “Secret Celebrity Renovation” interior designer shares her 6-year-old daughter, Olivia Gray, with former boyfriend Steve Grevemberg.

On Thanksgiving, Soto and Sheremet posted pictures celebrating the holiday together with their children.

Soto simply wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving!” next to a photo of her fiancé holding Atlas while she hugs her daughter.

Before their family gathering, Sheremet uploaded a video of himself and Soto adorably sharing advice about Thanksgiving dinner.

“Just wanted to say hey with my lovely lady and take some Thanksgiving questions,” he said in the caption.

The family of four also posed together on Halloween.

For Olivia Gray’s 6th birthday in November, Sheremet penned a sweet message and included a photo of the trio jumping on the beach.

He praised Soto’s daughter, writing, “You are so wise beyond your years and you teach us to be better everyday.”