HGTV star Erin Napier's daughter is smiling (and reading!) in new pics

Erin and Ben Napier’s newborn daughter, Helen, is full of life. She’s smiling, she’s reading ... before long, she’ll be renovating homes alongside her parents on their HGTV series, “Home Town.”

Erin Napier has been sharing new photos of her little bundle of joy on Instagram in recent days, including this gem of a pic of an animated “Super Helen.”

Is Helen yawning? Is she screaming? Either way, she’s adorable!

Erin Napier also shared a video of her husband reading “My Wonderful Nursery Rhyme Collection” to their daughter.

Helen sits on her dad’s lap, quietly listening. She seems very engaged with the story about Lucy Locket losing her pocket.

Erin and Ben Napier announced the birth of their first child — named after Erin’s grandmother — Jan. 4 with a series of Instagram photos. Months earlier, Erin revealed her pregnancy in a heartfelt blog post.

“My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind. I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are,” Erin wrote at the time. “I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well.”

The Napiers are keeping busy not only with their new child, but also with their HGTV series, in which they restore classic homes in their town of Laurel, Mississippi. The show returned for its second season on Jan. 8.