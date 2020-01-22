Imagine this: It’s the middle of the night and you wake up parched. You reach over to your nightstand to grab a glass of water, but accidentally knock it over in your groggy haze. Water spills everywhere — on your furniture, your phone, even dribbling down to your (gasp!) plugged-in power cord.

It’s a true nightmare. But one HGTV star had an idea that can help prevent this scenario.

Leanne Ford of “Restored by the Fords” recently revealed to House Beautiful that she installed a water faucet by her bed for those midnight water breaks.

No more stumbling to the kitchen for a glass of water, thanks to this genius idea. Reid Rolls/ House Beautiful

“(It) was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” she told the magazine.

And, really, we think it’s genius.

Ford expanded on her unique design element to TODAY Home. “The lazy girl in me dreamed of not having to get out of bed in the middle of the night when I was thirsty,” she told us over email. “I always thought, 'How nice would it be just to roll over and fill my glass!'”

Ford first found the brass garden faucet, which is shaped like an eagle, at a store in Pittsburgh years ago. “Since I didn’t need hot and cold water, just distilled and room temperature, this was a great place to use it,” she said.

The master bathroom is on the other side of the wall, so they were able to tap into that plumbing and add a water filter.

The idea of a faucet in the bedroom isn’t new — it’s just not common in modern times. According to The Guardian, homes in the 19th century had sinks and taps in the bedrooms while toilets were placed in closets (hence the term, “water closet”).

But soon, architects and homeowners realized it was cheaper to run the plumbing to a central room and the bathroom was born.

Perhaps the bedside faucet is going to make a comeback. After all, Ford is a home design star with plenty of influence through the home-restoration TV show she stars in with her brother, Steve.

But until we start seeing water faucets pop up in other designer bedrooms, we’ll steer clear of calling it a trend. Maybe a better word for it is "hack."

“Anything that can help me stay in bed is a benefit,” Ford said.