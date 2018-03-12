See the country-chic nursery these HGTV stars decorated for their daughter

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

When your parents are stars of their own HGTV show, you know you’re bound to have a beautifully decorated room. That’s why it’s no surprise that Erin and Ben Napier, stars of the renovation show "Home Town," gave their new baby girl, Helen, a nursery that stands out.

A little bit country and a whole lot chic, the room features white oak furniture, matte green walls and bold floral curtains.

“Our girl finally has a room of her own with a crib built by her daddy's hands,” Erin wrote in an Instagram post revealing the room.

Ben, who is a master of woodworking, said he chose the furniture style to go with the rest of the home.

“Our house is a craftsman style home so I wanted it to be something that would match that style,” he said in a video tour of the room posted on HGTV’s Instagram account.

The room features the crib with a rail style at the bottom and back, a traditional wooden dresser with a changing pad on top and a small wooden side table that holds all of Helen’s stuffed animals on the bottom.

There’s also a cozy-looking blue rocking chair and footstool — a perfect place for the parents to take turns snuggling with Helen.

Instead of the typical children’s artwork, Erin decided to hang vintage botanical prints that she’s been collecting for years.

“We have them framed with plexiglass so they’re not breakable,” she explained. “And then on the back, we have a special sliding lock so when it’s mounted on the wall she can’t knock it off from her crib.” Genius!