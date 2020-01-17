It’s got a good ol’ Southern porch that’s fit for an afternoon of sipping sweet tea, and it could be yours for only $185,000.
Fans of HGTV’s “Home Town” may recognize this charming two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage in Laurel, Mississippi, that was featured in season 2 of the series.
In 2017, Erin and Ben Napier renovated the home for a couple who was moving into town from Virginia. Now the owners are reportedly being transferred back to Virginia for work, which means the bungalow-style 1924 home is available.
According to Erin Napier’s Instagram stories, this is only the second home from all four seasons of the show to go on the market.
The Napiers made improvements to the front porch, which was given fresh paint, an updated ceiling fan and twin chair swings designed to be a twist on the traditional Southern porch swing.
Inside, the kitchen got a craftsman update with new cabinetry, lighting and butcher block counters.
The living room boasts built-in bookshelves that flank a set of French doors with frosted glass. They also removed the carpet and refinished the hardwood floors.
In the updated master bathroom, you’ll find contemporary design elements, including blue-and-gold concrete floor tiles and a large walk-in shower.
Of course if you don’t live in (or plan to live in) Laurel, this house may not be right for you. But there is a chance you could convince the Napiers to renovate your entire town.
On a recent segment of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the couple talked about their upcoming new series "Home Town Takeover."
‘Home Town’ hosts share budget-friendly renovation ideasJan. 8, 202005:25
“Everyone in America, if your town is struggling ... we want to know about it,” Erin said. Ben added one caveat to the request: “Small towns,” he clarified. “We’re not gonna do New York.”
If your town has a population of less than 40,000 and could use some sprucing up, submit it for consideration here, and it could be featured!
See more pictures of this cute home at the listing from Kandace Monsivais of Red Fox Realty.