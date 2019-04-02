Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 2, 2019, 9:25 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

The royal baby countdown is on, and Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle will welcome their new bundle of joy very soon.

Of course, with the upcoming arrival, we have to assume the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are knee-deep in their nesting phase.

How will they decorate the nursery? While we don’t know for sure, online interior design company Modsy has some ideas.

The company, which has re-imagined homes for famous pop culture characters such as Disney princesses and Carrie Bradshaw, took a turn at speculating what the royal baby nursery might look like. And for a fun twist, they're imagining what would happen if other members of the royal family were put on decorating duty.