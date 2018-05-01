Here's what the 'Seinfeld' apartment would look like today

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"Seinfeld" premiered 29 years ago this week, and even though new episodes of the series aren't on the air anymore, we like to think the characters are still hanging out in Jerry’s apartment every day.

The team at Modsy teamed up with TODAY to imagine what might have changed in the apartment. Courtesy Everett Collection

In honor of the show’s anniversary, the team at Modsy, a virtual room design startup, teamed up with TODAY to dream up with a modern version of the apartment and see what it might look like in 2018 — and it’s bringing us major nostalgia. (See their re-imagined "Friends" and "Sex and the City" apartments, too!)