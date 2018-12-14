Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Julie Pennell

Kevin McCallister’s house in "Home Alone" is truly iconic, but what if the classic Christmas flick had been filmed now instead of the '90s? Besides the fact that technology could have made the movie end in five minutes, the house would probably look a little different, too.

Interior design service Modsy, which has given new looks to homes in “The Golden Girls,” "Friends," “Seinfeld” and “Sex and the City,” re-imagined the McCallisters' place to see what it might look like in 2018.

One of the things Modsy pointed out about the original house is that the interior of the early-20th-century colonial revival uses red and green as the main color palette — right down to the kitchen countertops. Perhaps we were so enthralled with Kevin fighting off the Wet Bandits that we didn’t even notice that tidbit the dozens of times we’ve watched it!

The updated version of the living room keeps the same Christmas-y color palette, but feels a little more contemporary thanks to new furniture. Although, the overall look is still classic.