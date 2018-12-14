Get the latest from TODAY
Kevin McCallister’s house in "Home Alone" is truly iconic, but what if the classic Christmas flick had been filmed now instead of the '90s? Besides the fact that technology could have made the movie end in five minutes, the house would probably look a little different, too.
Interior design service Modsy, which has given new looks to homes in “The Golden Girls,” "Friends," “Seinfeld” and “Sex and the City,” re-imagined the McCallisters' place to see what it might look like in 2018.
One of the things Modsy pointed out about the original house is that the interior of the early-20th-century colonial revival uses red and green as the main color palette — right down to the kitchen countertops. Perhaps we were so enthralled with Kevin fighting off the Wet Bandits that we didn’t even notice that tidbit the dozens of times we’ve watched it!
The updated version of the living room keeps the same Christmas-y color palette, but feels a little more contemporary thanks to new furniture. Although, the overall look is still classic.
A rich green hue ("Sweet Basil" from Benjamin Moore) replaces the original busy wallpaper on the walls, and the windows feel brighter after getting rid of the curtains.
The green sofa got an upgrade with a more contemporary, yet still traditional style from Ballard Designs. They faced two of the sofas across from one another, which opened up the layout. That especially comes in handy when a family is as big as Kevin’s.
Flashback! See Macaulay Culkin talk 'Home Alone' in 1991Dec. 19, 201701:10
If you love the living room look but aren’t fully committed to having red and green furniture all year-round, you can still take inspiration from the space when it comes to Christmas decorations. Opt for a large bushy tree, garland, wreaths and nutcrackers to give your room that traditional holiday touch.
The Modsy team also gave its modern take on other classic Christmas flicks. See your favorite movie homes recreated below:
Amanda’s house in “The Holiday”
“The Nutcracker”
“White Christmas”
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
See more of Modsy's fictional home makeovers at its blog, The Render.