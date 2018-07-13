We love Hoda's doormat — here's how you can get one just like it

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Want a fun way to bring a smile to guests’ faces when they visit you at home? Take a cue from Hoda Kotb and get a personalized doormat.

The TODAY co-anchor showed off her hilarious new mat on Instagram this week, and judging from the comments on the post, many people are obsessed with it.

“If you’re a babysitter, bottle of wine, or Blake Shelton we’re home!” it reads in black ink letters on top of coconut husk bristles.

“Best doormat ever!” one commenter said, while another asked where Hoda got it. “I need one!!” they added.

Geoffrey Zakarian took the opportunity to admire the mat in person. The celebrity chef and Food Network star tweeted a photo of himself standing in front of Hoda’s door with the caption, “I’m not @blakeshelton, but I’m home.”

The mat comes from custom doormat shop Josie B, which makes other funny ones including “Please hide packages from husband,” “Probably at Target” and “Home is where the La Croix is.”

Hoda’s was a $48 custom order made just for her, but we have a feeling the site is going to be selling more of these. (To get the same look for less, you can personalize your own mat at Zazzle for $25 and on Etsy for $24.)

Zazzle Customizable Doormat, $25 with code JULYSALEZAZZ, Zazzle

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

On the lookout for a fun new doormat? Here are several more you might love!

“If You Forgot The Wine Go Home” Doormat, $13, Amazon

Made of a plush soft material, this cute indoor doormat is great for anyone who loves to sip a glass of vino whenever, wherever. And hopefully it’ll encourage guests to not show up empty-handed when they visit.

NickelDesignsShop Wine Doormat, $39, Etsy

This one from NickelDesignsShop on Etsy delivers a more subtle message.

"This Is Us" Doormat, $25, Personal Creations

If you are a "This Is Us" fan, this doormat is perfect for you. It has a polyester surface and nonslip backing, and is easy to clean with just soap and water.

State Pride Personalized Doormat, $18, Personalization Mall

Whether you want to pay tribute to your home state or show pride for the one you’re currently living in, here’s a fun way to do so. To personalize, just choose any state to feature, pick which color you want it to be and add up to two lines of custom text.

Cozy Home Personalized Doormat, $18, Personalization Mall

Choose from six different phrases like “Welcome” and “Greetings” and include your own line of personal text such as your family name or address. The background is a printed wood texture that you also can customize by choosing from six different colors.

"May You Be Blessed" Personalized Doormat, $18, Personalization Mall

This pretty mat features the blessing verse, “Whether you come to visit or just to rest when you enter our home may you be Blessed.” You can customize it by adding your family name to the bottom.