/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

Yup, you read that right.

You can get Amazon's newest Echo Dot, which usually costs $50, for free.

All you have to do is get one of these Cyber Monday deal bundles. Boom. Free Echo.

First up, the popular Ring video doorbell normally retails for $139 on Amazon, but today you can get the doorbell and an Echo Dot for the same price.

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot, $139 (usually $249), Amazon

It's an incredibly useful combo because the doorbell works with Echo devices to send announcements when motion's detected at the front door and allows you to speak with visitors through the device.

The retailer's also running a similar deal on their Amazon Smart Plugs. The device enables any outlet to be voice-controlled. Throw a few all around the house and you'd never have to leave the couch!

Echo Dot Bundle with Amazon Smart Plug, $29 (usually $75), Amazon

If you've been wanting to try out some smart lights, you can get a free (or super cheap) Echo with those too.

Usually, Sengled lights cost $40. But, for $34 you'll get a kit AND an Echo Dot. They're easy to use — just plug in the hub, switch out your bulbs, connect everything and you can start controlling them through your phone or with your voice.

Echo Dot Bundle with Sengled Lights, $34 (usually $90), Amazon

If you're ready to try out Philips Alexa-enabled Hue lights, you'll also find a great deal on bundles that include the Echo Dot. For this deal, the Dot isn't exactly free, but it does get you the 3rd generation smart assistant for just $15.

Philips Hue Lights with Echo Dot Bundle, $95, Amazon

That's lower than the Cyber Monday deal on individual Echo Dots at $24.

So go ahead and grab one of these bundles. The smart home of your dreams is just a click away.