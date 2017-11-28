Here's all the 'weird stuff' people found in their parents' homes over Thanksgiving

share tweet pin email

It was a simple request, posted on Thanksgiving from Jenn, a woman who works at Cards Against Humanity:

Please show me pictures of weird stuff in your parents house — Jenn (@jenndangerous) November 23, 2017

The timing couldn't have been more perfect, as hundreds of thousands of grown (or nearly grown) adult children returned to the homes they grew up in and perhaps saw their parents' precious collections in a fresh light.

More than 2,800 comments and 7,700 retweets later, the kids have responded! And their comments and photos lie somewhere between awestruck, nostalgic and horrified:

I had to make a composite to get both Billy Bass and Talking Buck in. This is the guest bath. pic.twitter.com/SSCbIENqBG — Karen Cravens Karen (@CakeRavens) November 23, 2017

This bust of Elvis at my uncles house pic.twitter.com/vMek1NXGni — Oh it's just patrick but in a santa hat (@mustachedpat) November 23, 2017

Of course, we all have parents who've kept beloved items, either as part of collections or, sometimes, because we made or chose them:

The turtle planter that I picked out for Motherâs Day when I was 6. pic.twitter.com/79Y6JYAjZg — Deana (@lemonberry32) November 23, 2017

Iâm assuming itâs cool to show you weird stuff IâVE given them â¦ like this canvas print of my sister that I hung in a bathroom: pic.twitter.com/BUBBzb5hyu — Dogcatcher (@dgctchr) November 23, 2017

And some items are just ... tradition, presented without question:

Voodoo-eyes pilgrim woman my mom has had for 35 years. Wouldnât be Thanksgiving without it lording over all of us at the table. pic.twitter.com/M9K4lUIVmN — Jordan Wellin (@JordanWellin) November 24, 2017

Even if they are baffling or terrifying:

My Step-dad's clown collection pic.twitter.com/HCa8tR0YID — Tom Buell (@TheTimeWaffle) November 23, 2017

In any case, Jenn wanted at least one thing specifically:

I want to see the seashells in the bathrooms people — Jenn (@jenndangerous) November 23, 2017

Which of course led to a full reconsideration of the common nautical-themed bathroom:

A shell meets John Carpenter's The Thing. pic.twitter.com/QIFFutGlNk — John Campbell (@John_AKA_Becker) November 25, 2017

Triple shells in the bathroom. pic.twitter.com/rc9G9icu09 — John Pederson ð¥ (@ijohnpederson) November 23, 2017

Our hearts were won over by the families who acknowledged the oddities and made them work, like this wizard holding up a pill:

The non-shell related, cobweb-clad wizard, whoâs magical artefact changes whenever the next worthy object presents itself. This time, the magical artefact is an antibiotic Mum dropped on the floor. pic.twitter.com/0TlfkvsfSE — â¨ð my nameâs jess ðâ¨ (@ItsLikeALion) November 25, 2017

But in the end, the mishmash of interesting peeks into family homes over the holidays wasn't merely about finding "weird things," it was about locating items that we'd taken for granted in the homes we grew up in and wondering about the stories behind them.

As for the Twitter thread itself, parents should consider it a klaxon warning that there is no way this stuff is going to end up in your kids' homes. We already know millennials don't want your Lenox china, but be apprised that your cute overalls planter is definitely not going to become a family heirloom. (Here's how you can figure out what to keep and what to toss when you decide to clean out your beloved items.)

That said, we totally want the eagle-turned-jet fighter framed picture. And maybe the angel owl. Oh, and that wizard is utterly magical.

