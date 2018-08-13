Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

“Nashville” star Hayden Panettiere is saying goodbye to her home in one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods.

The actress has just put her gorgeous 5,000-square-foot house on the market, and it’s got country charm to boot!

Located in the Green Hills neighborhood (where the famous Bluebird Cafe is located), the luxury abode sits behind a private gate on a large green lot.