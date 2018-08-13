Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Hayden Panettiere is selling her insanely charming Nashville home

by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere stars in the TV show "Nashville" and also has a house in the city.Roy Rochlin / FilmMagic

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

“Nashville” star Hayden Panettiere is saying goodbye to her home in one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods.

The actress has just put her gorgeous 5,000-square-foot house on the market, and it’s got country charm to boot!

Located in the Green Hills neighborhood (where the famous Bluebird Cafe is located), the luxury abode sits behind a private gate on a large green lot.

Hayden Panettiere house
You can buy Hayden Panettiere's Nashville house for $1.65 million.Lynsey Culwell

The living area features an open layout with a bookcase filled with logs of wood for a rustic look. Panettiere credited her friend and interior designer Benjamin Vandiver for the look. “It was the most brilliant idea because we honestly had no idea what we were going to do with these little cubbies,” she told People magazine last year.

Hayden Panettiere house
Steal this rustic look by displaying wooden logs in your living room.Lynsey Culwell

A large island with a stone countertop separates the living area from the kitchen. The cabinets are painted in a smooth gray finish, contrasting beautifully with the stainless steel appliances.

Hayden Panettiere house
You can cook in the kitchen while friends and family hang out in the open living area.Lynsey Culwell

The formal dining room — one of Panettiere’s favorite rooms in the house — has an abstract chandelier that kind of looks like a sea urchin, which goes perfectly with the large black-and-white photo of crashing waves.

Hayden Panettiere house
Check out that statement chandelier!Lynsey Culwell

Upstairs, a family room connects all of the bedrooms.

Hayden Panettiere house
Here's a fun place to hang with the kids before bed.Lynsey Culwell

The master bedroom features a pretty bay window with a seat and storage space. There’s also a gas fireplace, en suite bathroom and a massive closet and dressing room.

Hayden Panettiere house
We'd sit in that window seat all day if we could.Lynsey Culwell
Hayden Panettiere house
Might have to go on a shopping spree to fill this room properly!Lynsey Culwell

A separate studio is located above the detached two-car garage and features a mini kitchen, bathroom, and projector equipment with retractable screen.

Hayden Panettiere house
Movie night, anyone?Lynsey Culwell

The home also has a built-in sauna, heated pool, hot tub and a fitness room.

Hayden Panettiere house
The heated pool is calling us ...Lynsey Culwell

Just like Panettiere, the house is not only beautiful, but smart, too! You can control lighting, audio, security and more through a mounted iPad.

Luxury living! Robert Frank gives a peek inside secret homes of the super rich

Jul.27.201804:41

The house is on the market for $1.65 million. See more photos at the listing.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today