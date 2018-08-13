Get the latest from TODAY
“Nashville” star Hayden Panettiere is saying goodbye to her home in one of the city’s most desirable neighborhoods.
The actress has just put her gorgeous 5,000-square-foot house on the market, and it’s got country charm to boot!
Located in the Green Hills neighborhood (where the famous Bluebird Cafe is located), the luxury abode sits behind a private gate on a large green lot.
The living area features an open layout with a bookcase filled with logs of wood for a rustic look. Panettiere credited her friend and interior designer Benjamin Vandiver for the look. “It was the most brilliant idea because we honestly had no idea what we were going to do with these little cubbies,” she told People magazine last year.
A large island with a stone countertop separates the living area from the kitchen. The cabinets are painted in a smooth gray finish, contrasting beautifully with the stainless steel appliances.
The formal dining room — one of Panettiere’s favorite rooms in the house — has an abstract chandelier that kind of looks like a sea urchin, which goes perfectly with the large black-and-white photo of crashing waves.
Upstairs, a family room connects all of the bedrooms.
The master bedroom features a pretty bay window with a seat and storage space. There’s also a gas fireplace, en suite bathroom and a massive closet and dressing room.
A separate studio is located above the detached two-car garage and features a mini kitchen, bathroom, and projector equipment with retractable screen.
The home also has a built-in sauna, heated pool, hot tub and a fitness room.
Just like Panettiere, the house is not only beautiful, but smart, too! You can control lighting, audio, security and more through a mounted iPad.
The house is on the market for $1.65 million. See more photos at the listing.