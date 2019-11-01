Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

To keep her supplies tidy yet accessible, Moore created an art nook in the family’s bonus room. It comes with an on-wall storage solution and magnetic 3D wall panels that allow her to hang some of the most beloved pieces.

For the supplies storage system, Moore got a sheet of plywood for less than $10 and attached a set of inexpensive file holders and 4-inch PVC piping (cut to a 15-degree angle) with construction adhesive. To make it renter-friendly since she knew they’d be moving soon, she hung it on the wall with velcro picture hanging strips — three on each side.

PVC pipes hold crayons, markers and pencils. Teri Moore/ T. Moore Home

The 3D wall panels were from a company called WallArt. Moore likened the feel of them to incredibly thick cardstock. Because they’re thinner than cardboard, she was able to add a strip of metal behind the panels before securing them to the wall. This turned them into magnet boards which allowed her to add magnetic clips.