The house is where Harry’s parents were killed by Voldemort and where Harry got his famous lightning bolt scar. While some pretty traumatic things happened there for Harry, we’re pretty sure guests will have a more enjoyable memory of their time.

It's known in real life as the De Vere House. Airbnb

Known in real-life as the De Vere House, the property is full of charm, history and so much coziness.

According to the Airbnb listing, this is one of the most photographed doors in the world. Airbnb

Guests can rent a bedroom with a four-poster double bed, en-suite bathroom and private guest sitting room with log fire and courtyard garden, according to the Airbnb listing.

One of the bedroom's you can rent overnight Airbnb

A private sitting room, aka a perfect place to read "Harry Potter" books Airbnb

You’ll also get a full English breakfast in the enchanting dining room each morning of your stay.

What's a bed-and-breakfast without a cozy dining room? Airbnb

But as a word of warning, you might also experience some haunting happenings. In an interview with the Mirror, current owners Jane and Tony Ranzetta talk about some supernatural spirits that live there, too: a ghost of Sir Francis De Vere and a poltergeist named Becky.

"(Becky’s) taken keepsakes before now — but she'll usually return them if we ask her nicely,” Tony told the publication. "She has to be treated like a child. We're quite lucky, usually poltergeists are malign, but Becky doesn't seem to be."

Still a little spooky, though.

When you’re not hanging out with the ghosts or living out your Harry Potter dreams, you can explore the village that has over 300 protected heritage properties. You might even recognize some of the scenes from the film.

Interested in booking a stay? Find out more details and prices at Airbnb.