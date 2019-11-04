Looking for a "Harry Potter" vacation idea? Here’s a fun one!
The historical property, used as the inspiration for Harry's childhood home, is now a magical bed-and-breakfast, and you can stay overnight.
And bonus: It’s located in Lavenham, the medieval village in Suffolk, England, featured as the fictional Godric’s Hollow in the film franchise.
The house is where Harry’s parents were killed by Voldemort and where Harry got his famous lightning bolt scar. While some pretty traumatic things happened there for Harry, we’re pretty sure guests will have a more enjoyable memory of their time.
Known in real-life as the De Vere House, the property is full of charm, history and so much coziness.
Guests can rent a bedroom with a four-poster double bed, en-suite bathroom and private guest sitting room with log fire and courtyard garden, according to the Airbnb listing.
You’ll also get a full English breakfast in the enchanting dining room each morning of your stay.
But as a word of warning, you might also experience some haunting happenings. In an interview with the Mirror, current owners Jane and Tony Ranzetta talk about some supernatural spirits that live there, too: a ghost of Sir Francis De Vere and a poltergeist named Becky.
"(Becky’s) taken keepsakes before now — but she'll usually return them if we ask her nicely,” Tony told the publication. "She has to be treated like a child. We're quite lucky, usually poltergeists are malign, but Becky doesn't seem to be."
Still a little spooky, though.
When you’re not hanging out with the ghosts or living out your Harry Potter dreams, you can explore the village that has over 300 protected heritage properties. You might even recognize some of the scenes from the film.
Interested in booking a stay? Find out more details and prices at Airbnb.