share tweet pin email

This seems like a great home to display an Oscar.

Actress Halle Berry’s former Hollywood Hills home is on the market for $3,795,000, and the Italianate-style mansion is quite the A-list property.

Christie's International Real Estate

Reuters

The three-bedroom, four-bath home has 4,300 square feet of elegant features, such as the sweeping staircase, high ceilings and a large open floor plan.

Christie's International Real Estate

A cozy fireplace warms up the living space while lots of sunlight streams in from the windows and glass doors that open to the loggia and pool.

Christie's International Real Estate

In the gourmet kitchen, a gleaming white floor and cabinets make the space feel clean and bright. There’s also a large island workspace, stainless steel appliances and a wine refrigerator.

Christie's International Real Estate

The space opens up to a breakfast room and terrace, and for more formal occasions, a dining area sits nearby with a separate side garden and a two-story wall of glass.

Christie's International Real Estate

Upstairs is the master suite, where Berry could've relaxed next to a roaring fireplace, along with scenic views of the Pacific Ocean from the room’s private balcony. And for those who live by the motto, “Two is better than one,” you’ll love that there’s also a second master suite on the upper level.

Christie's International Real Estate

Outside, a tranquil pool and stone-lined patio are surrounded by lush landscaping that provides a bit of privacy on the sides. But you can still see the twinkling of the city lights and catch the sunset from the property.

Christie's International Real Estate

Want to live (or at least dream) like the Hollywood elite? See more pictures of this stunning home at the listing from Hilton & Hyland and Christie’s International Real Estate.