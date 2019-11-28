Get some sleep while you clean (yes, really!) with these 3 easy hacks

With the your Thanksgiving feast now just a delicious memory, you may now be facing a very dirty kitchen. But who has energy to clean?

It turns out, there are a few deep cleaning chores that can actually be done while you sleep. Yes, really! After guests have gone and you're ready to address a food-caked stove and baking sheets, try these DIY tricks to make clean up easier.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

How to clean your oven while you sleep

Cleaning your oven has never been easier thanks to this three step hack. All you need is some ammonia, an oven-safe bowl and sponge. Simply place the ammonia in an oven safe bowl, let it sit overnight (do not turn on the oven!) and wipe away in the morning. Easy!

How to clean your stove grates while you sleep

It's safe to say that stove grates with burnt food stuck to them ins't exactly a pretty sight. Before you have everyone over and begin cooking away, get your stove in tip-top shape. A Ziploc bag, some ammonia and a sponge will do the trick. It will certainly beat trying to awkwardly scrub them in your sink.

How to clean your baking sheets while you sleep

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

You might think those stains on your baking sheets are permanent, but we've got news for you: they're not! All you need to do is follow this two-step hack to get rid of them. A dryer sheet, some warm water, a sponge and 8 hours are a will get the job done. Click here to find out how to get rid of them in a flash. Here's to better pigs in a blanket or whatever your party food of choice is!

This article was originally published on Nov. 24, 2016.