Gwen Stefani's former mansion is such a sweet escape — and totally her style

Not only does the prospective new owner need to have the cash, but they should also have an open mind when it comes to home decor. After all, it’s the place Stefani used to share with her rocker ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, and their kids. It’s dripping with the superstar’s colorful style.

The seven bedroom home — which also once belonged to Jennifer Lopez — features interior design by Kelly Wearstler who is known for her celebrity clients and bold ideas.

And the ideas are certainly bold in this house.

The kitchen features striking black-and-white stripes. Simon Berlyn

The kitchen feels like an optical illusion with its black-and-white striped walls. A large skylight tops the center island while sleek white cabinets provide plenty of storage. An adjoining breakfast area features a leather banquette.

In the living room, there’s a jaw-dropping view of the San Fernando Valley from the floor-to-ceiling window along with an elegant black marble fireplace which passes through to the dining room.

Check out that view! Simon Berlyn

The family room is decked out with a pair of curvy, white leather sofas and hot pink bucket chairs. An abstract black-and-white painting decorates the back wall.