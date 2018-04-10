See this bathroom go from bland to beautiful after a serious makeover

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Between the whimsical wallpaper, gorgeous vanity and perfect mirror, it's hard to decide which element to love most in this guest bathroom.

For home owners Jenna Curry, creator of the blog For Richard or Poorer, and Brandon Cook, a realtor at Sotheby's, that wasn't always the case. The couple fell in love with each other almost instantly, but the house took a little longer.

Before: The bathroom looked dated and bland. Courtesy Jenna Curry

"Brandon and I met less than two years ago," Jenna Curry told TODAY Home. "From our first date we knew it was meant to be."

Since then, the couple has taken on a major project: renovating their 1926 fixer upper in Ferndale, Michigan.

"There isn’t one thing in the house that we haven’t touched or re-done," said Curry. "Our goal was simple: to make our first house our forever home."