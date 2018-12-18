Christina Dudley of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, who co-listed the home with Michael Frank, told TODAY Home they thought using the character would add a little humor to the listing.

“We did the Grinch because it was the holiday season, and Santa would have excluded some people,” she said. “The Grinch is well known and kind of makes everyone laugh.”

The cynical character can be seen sneaking through the remodeled three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home, causing mischief as only the Grinch could.

You can spot him stealing the Christmas tree and swiping stockings near the entrance of the brick house.