And not all of the amenities are man-made. Nestled next to a lake, the property offers great views and the chance to kayak or canoe for a bit.

Each room inside the giant house is decked out in game-themed decor. Scrabble players will love the word-themed room that's floor looks like the game board.

If you love a good puzzle, then the Clue-themed “escape room” is for you. Guests can play a game where they “lock” themselves in (don’t worry, you can still get out) and use the hidden clues to solve the mystery and escape. Other room themes include Monopoly, Pictionary and Operation.

With the flip of a switch, another room transforms into a laser maze, where guests have to climb, crawl and jump from one side of the king-sized room to another. Do your best to beat the all-time record of 5.9 seconds.

Video game players will love this room where you can sleep in a Pac-Man-shaped bed or play the arcade game whenever the urge strikes (no loose change necessary). Original games, like the Atari 2600 or Intellivision console, are included for whenever you want to feel like you’re in the '80s again.